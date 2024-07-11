ATOR Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $8.84 (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded up 731.2% against the U.S. dollar. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $35.22 million and $8.84 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001449 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 59,130,085.86872811 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.83237885 USD and is down -25.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

