Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $453.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $798.86 million, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.68. Atrion has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $593.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.27.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 592.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

