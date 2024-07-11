Audius Price Reaches $0.13 (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $161.17 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,270,611,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,041,584 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

