Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading Down 0.8%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 9,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 66,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.