Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $25.53 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.53 or 0.00044122 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and approximately $297.37 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,748,958 coins and its circulating supply is 394,402,588 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

