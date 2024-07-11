Avalanche Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.03 billion and approximately $246.84 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $25.43 or 0.00044052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007975 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012497 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010522 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002046 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006158 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,744,017 coins and its circulating supply is 394,397,647 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
