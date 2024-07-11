Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.56

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.56 and last traded at $63.38, with a volume of 12631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.