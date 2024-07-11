Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 3,324 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $1,908,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 51,852 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. 5,901,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

