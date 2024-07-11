Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,165 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $205,499,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after acquiring an additional 857,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,949,378,000 after acquiring an additional 631,334 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 934,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,114,000 after purchasing an additional 429,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,935,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 114,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $15,109,509.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 114,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $15,109,509.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 969,315 shares of company stock valued at $132,164,160. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.69.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $141.63. 374,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

