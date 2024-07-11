Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.66.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $351.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,834. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.93 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

