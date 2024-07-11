Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 847 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $26,444,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,669,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $668,370,000 after purchasing an additional 168,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,736,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

