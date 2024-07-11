Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,968 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 413,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,659. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $107.91. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

