Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $641,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPVU traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. 29,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,193. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The company has a market cap of $117.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

