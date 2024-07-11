Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68. The stock has a market cap of $224.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $109.95.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

