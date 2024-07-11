Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $981,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $49,525,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,465,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,983,000 after buying an additional 954,885 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.72. 25,289,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,332,094. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.