Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $373,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VST traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.18. 1,980,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,866. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

