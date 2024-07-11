Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,827,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 469,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 541.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 525,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.74. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.87.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

