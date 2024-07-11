Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 34 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AZO traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,862.64. 25,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,541. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,874.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2,875.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.