Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 853,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 359.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 45,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,460,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

