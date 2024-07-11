Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 397,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

