Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 350 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after purchasing an additional 87,826 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Block by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,673 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,222. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Block stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

