Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,283 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 64.4% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 38.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,460 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 105,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

FSK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,933. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

