Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.42. 5,214,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,933,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.