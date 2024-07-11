Barclays Begins Coverage on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $10.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.39. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 79,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 80.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 244,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 109,112 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 152,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 13.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 795,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 92,174 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

