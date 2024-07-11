Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

BDX stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.28. 820,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

