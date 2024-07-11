Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.62) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.43) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.03) to GBX 2,590 ($33.18) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.46) to GBX 3,100 ($39.71) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.71) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,752.50 ($35.26).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,407.50 ($30.84) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,522.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,139.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,813 ($36.03). The company has a market capitalization of £29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,375.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.56) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,903.62). In other Anglo American news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.49), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($344,268.48). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.56) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($21,903.62). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

