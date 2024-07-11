Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $16.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $16.96 on Friday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,652,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

