Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.