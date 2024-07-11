BioNTech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,757 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical volume of 2,154 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in BioNTech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in BioNTech by 7.2% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $125.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

