BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47,789.22

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $57,418.77 or 0.99986073 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $713.07 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009332 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00070328 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 57,885.53453285 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

