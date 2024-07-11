BITICA COIN Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.39 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,521.82 or 1.00034876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001205 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

