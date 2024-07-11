BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $85.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.35.

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 394,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,106 shares of company stock worth $2,246,386. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

