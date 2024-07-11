BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.18

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEARGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 96895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.