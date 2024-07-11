Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.13

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$94.13 and last traded at C$94.13, with a volume of 3771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$92.74.

Bombardier Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.50.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

