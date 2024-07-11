Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bone Biologics Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBLG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. Bone Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.60) by $6.29. On average, equities analysts predict that Bone Biologics will post -5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.