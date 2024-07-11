bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.15

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bpost NV/SA will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

bpost NV/SA Cuts Dividend

About bpost NV/SA

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. bpost NV/SA’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

