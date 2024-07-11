Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ BWBBP traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $17.72. 4,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

