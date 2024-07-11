Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $82.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.03.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $65.50 on Monday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $76.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after purchasing an additional 135,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Brinker International by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,046 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

