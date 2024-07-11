Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Down 0.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $41.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $41.06. Approximately 2,982,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 15,571,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 34,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

