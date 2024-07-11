Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 134,292 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,579,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 47,490 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $309.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.21). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

