Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $407.45

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $405.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $286.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $284.34 and a 52 week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

