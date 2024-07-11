C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,206 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after buying an additional 572,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after buying an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,982,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,792,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,858,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 595,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,224,000 after purchasing an additional 52,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.37. 26,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,735. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $120.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.