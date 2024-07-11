C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 1,613 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after purchasing an additional 393,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,591 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,083,000 after purchasing an additional 70,939 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.09. 41,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,790. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $21.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Must-Watch Financial Stocks as Sector Approaches Major Breakout
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Don’t Miss Out: This Lithium Stock Is Poised for Major Gains
- Stock Average Calculator
- It’ll Be Touch-and-Go for This Major Airline: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.