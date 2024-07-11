C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 383 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $58.10. 282,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

