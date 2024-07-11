C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes $204,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 808,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,277. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

