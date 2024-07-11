Callan Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,192 ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in ICL Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 43,077,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,923,000 after buying an additional 250,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,894,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 419,241 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,750,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,806,000 after buying an additional 65,892 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,704,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,159,000 after buying an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,042,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ICL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 197,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.25. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

