Callan Capital LLC Has $823,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $10,822,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.2% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 34,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 821,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $891,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.96. 2,542,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,880,652. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $445.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.32.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

