Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $658,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 67,481 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.33. The stock had a trading volume of 63,709 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.14.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

