Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 114,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cameco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 625,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after buying an additional 236,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

