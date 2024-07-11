Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has C$179.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$195.00.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$183.14.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$161.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$167.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$170.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

